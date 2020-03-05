It’s Harsh To Say This Sunderland Star Has Lost Form, Former Black Cat Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini is of the view that it is harsh to say that Black Cats star Lynden Gooch has lost his form because he had a couple of silent games.



Dropping five points in the last two games has seen Sunderland lose momentum and slip to four points off the automatic promotion places, sitting in fifth.













Star winger Gooch largely failed to pose a threat going forward in games against Fleetwood Town and Coventry City, leading some to suggest that the United States international has lost his form.



However, ex-Black Cats striker Gabbiadini has insisted that it is harsh to say that the 24-year-old has gone off the boil, pointing out that failing to score in two consecutive games is normal.





The 52-year-old went on to explain that the two matches were difficult ones, especially the Coventry game, and believes Gooch cannot be blamed for not scoring or making an impact.







"If a player goes a couple of games, three or four games, without a goal, I don't think it is the end of the world", Gabbiadini said on the BBC's Sunderland podcast.



"To say he has gone off the boil is a bit harsh, they were tough games.





"I thought that Coventry game was a very interesting game for neutrals.



"If you are watching that as a neutral you would have really enjoyed that because I think it was a real ding-dong, both teams had a go at each other, they were both trying to play out from the back, they were both trying to stop each other playing out from the back so sometimes it was getting kicked.



"It was very interesting, so that is sometimes to blame for not getting players on the ball who you want."



Gooch has scored ten goals and provided two assists from his 28 league appearances for Sunderland so far in the current campaign.

