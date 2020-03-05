Jose Mourinho Hasn’t Changed – Former Premier League Midfielder Critical

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Craig Burley is of the view that Jose Mourinho has not changed as a manager since taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur.



Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night when Norwich City beat them at home on penalties after they played out a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.













Mourinho has already indicated that he cannot wait for the season to end and has said that he will tell the board that he can either focus on the league game against Burnley or the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig next week, but not both.



Burley insisted that Tottenham still have a lot to play for and it could be deflating for the squad to feel that the manager wants the season to end as he does not have trust in the current group of players.





He conceded that Levy might have hoped that he was hiring a changed manager, but insisted that Mourinho has not changed his ways.







Burley said on ESPN FC: “A season where there still is a heck of a lot to play for and still is.



“They are not out of the Champions League, it’s unlikely the way they are playing and particularly at Leipzig.





“They are fighting for the Champions League places.



“For a team who have so much still to play for, to have a manager to go in and basically say I don’t think I can get the results with his group of players.



“I think probably Daniel Levy and the Spurs board were hoping maybe he has changed a little bit.



“He hasn’t.”



Tottenham are currently five points behind Chelsea, who are fourth in the league table at the moment.

