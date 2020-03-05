Leeds United Star Now Preferring Goals Over Assists

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted that since he started to hit the back of the net he prefers scoring goals to providing assists.



Klich joined the Yorkshire-based club from FC Twente in the summer of 2017, but was sent away on a six-month loan to Utrecht in the following January after struggling to establish himself at Leeds.













However, following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as the head coach of the club, the 29-year-old has become an integral figure in the centre of the park.



Having become a regular starter under the Argentine tactician, Klich went on to score ten goals and provide eight assists in the league last season, after which he started to prefer goals over assists.





The Poland international has revealed that he used to prefer assists over goals before last term, but enjoys finding the back of the net more now.







"I never scored so many goals like last season", Klich told LUTV.



"I used to say that I like assists more than goals because I wasn't scoring.





"But now, I score more, so I'd say goals are nice."



Klich has scored four goals and provided four assists from his 36 league appearances so far in the current campaign, with four of those involvements coming in the last four games.

