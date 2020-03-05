Manchester United Not Bowing Out Of Jude Bellingham Chase Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have not ruled out themselves out of signing Birmingham City’s teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham, despite Borussia Dortmund leading the race to sign him, according to The Athletic.



Dortmund have raced ahead in the pursuit of the 16-year-old midfielder despite Manchester United moving for him in as early as the January transfer window.













The Bundesliga giants have reached an agreement over a fee with Birmingham and have also thrashed out a prospective salary for the young midfielder.



Dortmund are clear favourites to sign him with his father advocating a move to the Bundesliga but Manchester United have not bowed out of the chase.





Manchester United are convinced about Bellingham’s talent and the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, head of corporate development, are still working on a deal to sign him.







The Premier League giants are expected to table a fresh offer and look to convince the youngster to snub a move to Germany and move to Old Trafford.



Dortmund are known for developing young talent and Jadon Sancho’s rise since joining them has convinced many English youngsters to consider moving to the Westfalenstadion.





The Bundesliga giants are privately confident that they have done enough to ward off interest from Manchester United.

