XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/03/2020 - 14:53 GMT

Manchester United Not Bowing Out Of Jude Bellingham Chase Yet

 




Manchester United have not ruled out themselves out of signing Birmingham City’s teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham, despite Borussia Dortmund leading the race to sign him, according to The Athletic.

Dortmund have raced ahead in the pursuit of the 16-year-old midfielder despite Manchester United moving for him in as early as the January transfer window.  


 



The Bundesliga giants have reached an agreement over a fee with Birmingham and have also thrashed out a prospective salary for the young midfielder.

Dortmund are clear favourites to sign him with his father advocating a move to the Bundesliga but Manchester United have not bowed out of the chase.
 


Manchester United are convinced about Bellingham’s talent and the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, head of corporate development, are still working on a deal to sign him.



The Premier League giants are expected to table a fresh offer and look to convince the youngster to snub a move to Germany and move to Old Trafford.

Dortmund are known for developing young talent and Jadon Sancho’s rise since joining them has convinced many English youngsters to consider moving to the Westfalenstadion.
 


The Bundesliga giants are privately confident that they have done enough to ward off interest from Manchester United.
 