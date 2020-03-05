Marcelo Bielsa Comments On Suggestion Huddersfield Could Target Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not sure if Huddersfield Town will target Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but insists he would not do so just because the player is new in the team.



The Yorkshire-based club will have set their eyes on extending their winning run in the Championship to five games when they host Huddersfield on Saturday.













After Kiko Casilla was found guilty of racism against West Brom star Jonathan Leko, 20-year-old goalkeeper Meslier is expected to continue in goal for the second time in-a-row.



With the Frenchman new in the line-up, some have suggested that the Terriers could target the goalkeeper when they play Leeds, but Bielsa doubts if they will do so.





The Argentine tactician is aware that it is an option but believes teams are unlikely to target a player just because he is young or new in the team but would do so if the player had other weaknesses.







"Maybe it is an option but I am not sure that one team makes a strategy regarding the keeper, if he is young or new in the squad", Bielsa told a press conference.



"As a manager, I don't have those ideas to think in that one strategy like using one strategy about the other 'keeper.





"As a manager, you consider if he has good aerial play, if it is difficult for him, the driving shot, I understand the question but I don't think like that."



Meslier has made just two senior team appearances for Leeds this season, with his debut coming against in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup.

