Marcelo Bielsa Says When I Do This I Play Best, I Kind of Agree – Leeds United Star

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has revealed that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa feels when he runs the most in games he plays the best, and admits he tends to agree.



The Poland international has started each and every Championship game Leeds have played under the management for Bielsa since last season, with the total standing at 82 across two campaigns.













Having played 3,090 minutes of league football so far this season, the distance covered by Klich in games has not gone unnoticed, and Bielsa himself has issued praise.



Giving an insight into why he runs so much, the 29-year-old has revealed that he enjoys doing so as long as it contributes to the team and helps them get points in the bag.





Klich went on to insist that he does not think about how many kilometres he covers per game, but revealed that Bielsa thinks when he runs more he plays better.







"To be fair, I never think about how much I run during the game", Klich explained on LUTV.



"I just try to do what the manager expects from me and try to play my own game, and he always says the games I run the most, I play the best, I kind of agree with him.





"I like to do it, it is enjoyable if you keep running so much and keep winning games, so if I see my running helps the team, I just keep running.



"That is why I run so much."



Apart from the hard work in midfield, Klich has also scored four goals and provided four assists for the side from his 36 league appearances so far this term.

