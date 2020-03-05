XRegister
26 October 2019

05/03/2020 - 21:45 GMT

Mikel Arteta Comments On Keeping Dani Ceballos

 




Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has insisted that there have been no discussions about signing Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal this summer.

Ceballos joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid last summer and is scheduled to return to his parent club at the end of the season.  


 



The Spaniard struggled to make an impact under Unai Emery, but has been winning the trust of new boss Arteta and has started in the last two league games for Arsenal.

There have been suggestions Arsenal could look to explore the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal in the summer.
 


Arteta, commenting on the speculation, confirmed that no such discussions have taken place at the club about the midfielder.



He said in a press conference when asked whether Arsenal are looking to sign Ceballos on a permanent deal: “We haven’t had any discussions about it. I'm really happy with Dani and what he's bringing to the team right now."

Arteta feels that Ceballos has needed longer to get to his best due to an injury, and insists that as the Spaniard has improved he is being handed more playing time.
 


"It took him a while after his injury to get to the level that he has and that I've seen in the past.

"He's performing much better now and that's why he's playing much more games."

Ceballos will look to impress for the rest of the campaign as he hopes to book a spot in Spain's Euro 2020 squad.
 