No Sense Tottenham Going To Be Consistent – Craig Burley

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burnley does not see any way Tottenham Hotspur can put together the run of results that they would require to finish in the top four.



Tottenham have lost their last four games in all competitions and crashed out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night at the hands of Norwich City, who are expected to be relegated from the Premier League this season.













Spurs are five points off the pace in the race for a top-four finish and have a tough run of games coming up against teams in and around the Champions League spots race.



Burley pointed towards Tottenham’s tough run of fixtures coming up and conceded that given the kind of form Jose Mourinho’s side have shown, he does not see a way for them to be consistent enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League.





The former Premier League star said on ESPN FC: “They have got Burnley coming up in the next league game.







“Then they have got Leipzig and then they have got the aforementioned Man United and Sheffield United in the next few games, who by the way when they played Spurs at home completely outplayed them.



“Don’t think he was there at the time but there is no sense that Tottenham are going to put together a consistent run of performances.”

