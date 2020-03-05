Photos: Can You Challenge Me, Former Rangers Star Invites Gers Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers flop and NK Osijek winger Eros Grezda has issued a challenge to former team-mate and Light Blues left-back Borna Barisic on social media.



Barisic signed for Scottish Premiership side Rangers from Croatian to -flight outfit Osijek in August 2018 and later that month Albania international Grezda followed him to Ibrox.













However, the duo's careers went in different paths following their respective moves to Scotland as Barisic went on to establish himself as the Gers' first-choice left-back while Grezda struggled to make an impact.



This January, the 24-year-old's stint with Rangers came to an end after he returned to Osijek, parting ways with his team-mate in the process.





While the two no longer play for the same club, Barisic and Grezda appear to still share a close friendship, judging from the Albanian's recent social media activity.







The Rangers flop was seen playing a racing game on his Instagram story, which first came along with a caption that read 'anyone who can challenge me on this?'.



Grezda then proceeded to tag Barisic in the story, issuing a challenge to the Croatian left-back to take him on in the video game.





Barisic was part of the Rangers side that suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hamilton Academical at Ibrox on Wednesday.



While Grezda flopped at Rangers, the Ibrox side boast a hefty sell-on fee in the event he moves on from Osijek.

