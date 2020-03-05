Seeds Been Planted – Manchester United Star Hoping To See Growth Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant is delighted to get the opportunity to potentially see the fruits of the hard work being done behind the scenes at Old Trafford in the future.



Grant has made just two senior appearances for Manchester United since joining the club from Stoke City in 2018 and is firmly behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero in the pecking order of goalkeepers at the club.













But his experience behind the scenes is rated highly by the club and the coaching staff and he has signed a new contract that will keep him at Manchester United until the end of next season.



Despite receiving only limited opportunities, the 37-year-old is happy at Manchester United and believes he will see the club grow further in the next season-and-a-half.





Grant insisted that plans for future success are being laid out behind the scenes and is happy that he might get the opportunity to see the fruits of that labour in the next 18 months.







“I love being here and clearly somebody likes me being here also, so it's good to have it sorted”, the goalkeeper told the club’s official site.



“I'm just looking forward to being part of next year and part of watching the football club grow and move forward, which for me, has been happening clearly over the last 18 months anyway.





“But seeing those seeds that have been planted and getting the chance to hopefully see the fruits of that next year will be nice."



His only appearance this season came in a 2-1 defeat in the Europa League at FC Astana.

