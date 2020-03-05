XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/03/2020 - 12:03 GMT

These Two Should Lick Lips At Facing Arsenal – Former West Ham Striker On Hammers Pair

 




Former West Ham United star Dean Ashton believes Hammers stars Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller will be eager to have a go at Arsenal's defence after a solid outing against Southampton.

Antonio and Haller will be high on confidence after firing West Ham past Southampton last weekend, finding the back of the net and ensuring victory after Michael Obafemi cancelled out Jarrod Bowen's opener.  


 



Evaluating the partnership between Antonio and Haller, former Hammers star Asthon has compared it to his relationship with Marlon Harewood, who he likened to the Englishman, while likening himself to the big centre-forward.

The 36-year-old went on to heap praise on Antonio, lauding the winger's pace and strength, and believes he is a nightmare to defend against.
 


As the Hammers now prepare for a trip to Arsenal, Ashton believes the duo of Antonio and Haller will be keen to go at the Gunners defence, who he feels could struggle against their physicality, and wants David Moyes to use them as the weapons to test their London rivals.



Antonio is an absolute handful and would be an absolute nightmare to play against for any defender because he’s got the pace, he’s raw and he’s as strong as an ox, and I think his end-product is improving season on season as well, which I think is so important”, Ashton told Hammers' official site.

Personally, when I played alongside Marlon Harewood, who was a similar type of player with that power, pace and clever runs, it makes your life so much easier to then find space and make sure you’re in the box when the ball comes in, which is exactly what happened against Southampton at the weekend.
 


If I was those two, I’d be licking my lips at the prospect of going up against Arsenal’s centre-backs, as they don’t necessarily like the physical side of the game, and prefer to have the ball at their feet and play, so the key is to look to them, get the ball up to them and test the Arsenal defence with a front line that should be feeling confident after what happened last weekend.

Antonio and Haller have been involved in a combined total of 14 goals for West Ham in the Premier League so far this term.
 