XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/03/2020 - 14:29 GMT

Valencia Sporting Director On Mission To Keep Liverpool Target

 




Valencia have not given up hope on the prospect of seeing Liverpool linked winger Ferran Torres put pen to paper to a new contract with the club's sporting director making it his primary objective.

The Spain Under-21 international has been attracting the prying eyes of several big clubs in Europe with his performances at Valencia this season.  


 



He has five goals and six assists to his name and already has clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus interested in snaring him away from Valencia.

Premier League giants Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on him and it has not gone unnoticed by many that he has just 18 months left on his current deal at the Mestalla.
 


Torres has already rejected two offers of a new contract from Valencia, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Los Che have not ruled out more negotiations with his representatives.



Valencia sporting director Cesar Sanchez has identified renewing the winger’s contract as one of his primary goals.

The Spanish giants remain confident that they will be able to reach an agreement with Torres over a new contract.
 


He has a €100m buy-out clause in his current deal with Valencia and the club may want to raise this total in any new deal.
 