We Cannot Allow Huddersfield To Believe In Victory Feels Leeds Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich insists the Whites should not give room for Huddersfield Town to think they can beat them this weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa and co will be looking to extend their winning streak to five matches in a row when they host Huddersfield at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.













While the Terriers are sitting just five points above the relegation zone, they come into the match against Leeds on the back of two consecutive wins, with latest being a 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.



Whites star Klich believes Huddersfield will come to Elland Road with their eyes on the three points, but has stressed the need for Bielsa's men to not give them room to think they can get the win.





The 29-year-old midfielder also talked up the need for Leeds to be patient in the game, which he expects to be tough but is eagerly looking forward to.







"Patience [is going to be key against Huddersfield]", Klich told LUTV.



"They won 4-0 as well, we won 4-0 and we won away at Huddersfield 2-0, so they will come here and they will try to win the game as well because they need points.





"We cannot allow them to think they can beat us and it is going to be a very tough game, it is a derby, so can't wait for the game to be fair."



Second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez inspired Leeds to a win at Huddersfield earlier in December and they will be hopeful that the outcome will be the same at Elland Road.

