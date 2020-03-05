We’ll Thrive On Playing At Stadium of Light, Gillingham Star Warns Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Gillingham midfielder Jordan Roberts has warned Sunderland that his team-mates will relish the opportunity to play at the Stadium of Light this weekend, backing them to thrive.



The Gills are scheduled to take on Sunderland in League One as they bid to get back on track with their push for a playoff spot.













Steve Evans' side had won three League One games on the bounce before being held at Lincoln City and losing at home against AFC Wimbledon.



Roberts admits that Gillingham have had a bump on the road, but he is confident that his team-mates will thrive at the Stadium of Light and feels back-to-back wins could do wonders for their playoff push.





"We know the job at hand. We've had a bump in the road, that has been and gone and I'm sure the lads will thrive in playing at the Stadium of Light", Roberts said at a press conference.







"Everyone wants to play in front of big crowds and we know what we need to do.



"We will do all we can to keep pushing and two wins can put you back in the mix."





Robers also admitted that from a personal perspective he is relishing the chance to take on the Black Cats, adding: "I am looking forward to Saturday.



"Everyone will be ready and we will focus on what we do.



"I received a knock before Lincoln but have trained this week."



If Gillingham, in eleventh, can win at Sunderland then they will close the gap on the fifth placed Black Cats to five points.

