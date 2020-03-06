XRegister
26 October 2019

06/03/2020 - 16:56 GMT

Absolutely Incredible – Tottenham Star Wins Praise from Jose Mourinho

 




Jose Mourinho has hailed Lucas Moura for being incredible for him at Tottenham Hotspur, while the Portuguese also feels the attacker is playing more football than he ever has before.

Lucas clocked 70 minutes in Tottenham's penalty shootout defeat against Norwich City earlier this week, but was unable to help Spurs avoid exiting the FA Cup. 


 



The winger is a doubt for Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Burnley at Turf Moor, along with team-mate Steven Bergwijn.

Mourinho is impressed with what Lucas has brought to the table since he has been in charge at Tottenham and dubbed the wide-man incredible.
 


He also thinks the 27-year-old is playing more regular football than he ever did at Paris Saint-Germain or under Mauricio Pochettino.



"Lucas I think he’s never played as much in his life, or in Paris or here in Mauricio’s period he was never like a first-choice player", Mourinho said at a press conference.

“When he was playing, he was playing 20 minutes, he was in one game and didn’t play the second.
 


"From the perspective of rotation when you have lots of players in the same positions, it happened in Paris. It happened here at Tottenham with Lucas, [Erik] Lamela, [Harry] Kane, [Fernando] Llorente, [Heung-Min] Son, lots of options.

“In the past three months, he’s found himself in a position where he’s got to play every minute. Even in positions that are not originally his positions. So he’s being absolutely incredible for me."

Lucas has featured in a total of 37 games for the Lilywhites this season, scoring seven goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.

Tottenham will be desperate to have the player back on the pitch given their recent troubles with injuries to attacking players.
 