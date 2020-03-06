XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/03/2020 - 13:18 GMT

AC Milan Still In Race For Arsenal Target Dayot Upamecano

 




AC Milan have rekindled their interest in Arsenal linked defender Dayot Upamecano ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old centre-back is tipped to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season and is not likely to be short of options if he does choose to move on.


 



Arsenal have been tracking Upamecano since last summer and Bayern Munich have been linked with a potential swoop to take him to the Allianz Arena.

A move to AC Milan has also been mooted in the past, with the Rossoneri admirers.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri are back in the chase for Upamecano ahead of the next transfer window.



AC Milan are expected to be in the market for a defender at the end of the season and the Frenchman has emerged as a real target for the club.

The Serie A giants are considering investing big money in a defender in the summer transfer window.
 


Upamecano has insisted that he will only take a decision at the end of the season and he has a €60m buy-out clause in his contract at RB Leipzig.
 