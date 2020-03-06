Accelerated Pathway Key To Leon King Signing Rangers Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers were able to convince highly-rated defender Leon King to sign a professional contract with the club by showing an accelerated pathway to the first-team, despite the talent fielding interest from England.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers have confirmed that the highly-regarded 16-year-old has signed his first professional contract with the club.













King, who has been a regular in the Gers Under-18s side, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract that will see him stay with the Light Blues until the summer of 2022.



While the teenage defender has committed his future to the Glasgow giants, they had to fend off interest from clubs in England to convince him to do so.





In an attempt to get King to sign a professional contract, Rangers showed the youngster an accelerated pathway to the first-team, according to The Athletic.







Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with wanting to lure King to England.



However, Rangers were able to convince the highly-rated starlet to commit his future to the club, with an increased financial package also doing the trick.





Despite being just 16 years old, King has featured for Rangers' development squad this term and was also included in the first-team matchday squad for their Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer.

