Be Careful With Him – Former Leeds Star Picks Out Huddersfield Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has named Karlan Grant as Huddersfield Town's key player and the one the Whites should keep an eye on this weekend.



Having won four games on the bounce, a win and three points will be what that the Yorkshire-based club will be looking for when they entertain the Terriers at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.













While Leeds going into the game high on confidence and on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, ex-defender Parker believes Huddersfield have players that can hurt them.



One player in particular that the 32-year-old wants the Whites to be wary of is striker Grant, who he believes is Danny Cowley's key man and the one Marcelo Bielsa's side should be careful with.





Pointing out how the 22-year-old has racked up goals for the Terriers, even in the top flight, Parker, who likens his role to that of Pablo Hernandez, wants Leeds to keep an eye on him on Saturday.







"They have got players, in particular, Karlan Grant. He is the key player", Parker said on LUTV.



"The amount of goals that he has got as well for a team that struggles suggest the quality he has got.





"He got goals for them in the Premier League as well when he came from Charlton, so you have got to be careful with him.



"Plays predominantly out to that kind of wide left position, but he is one of those players [who]3 drifts in, similar to the way we played Pablo out on the right, you don't find him an out and out winger, kind of drifts in.



"But he knows where the back of the net is so he is one to keep an eye on."



Grant has scored 16 goals, which makes him the fourth top scorer in the division, and provided four assists from his 33 Championship appearances for Huddersfield so far in the current campaign.

