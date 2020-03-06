Chelsea Linked Dries Mertens Poised To Pen New Napoli Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked attacker Dries Mertens has reached an agreement over a new contract with Napoli, with an announcement expected to be made later this month.



Mertens is out of contract in the summer and several clubs have been interested in snapping him up on a free transfer.













Inter have held talks with him and have even offered a contract to the player and he has also been linked with a move to England, with Chelsea said to be interested in him.



But the Belgian consistently not ruled out signing a new deal with Napoli and there were suggestions it has always been his preferred option.





And according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Mertens has reached an agreement with Napoli over fresh terms and will stay at the San Paolo.







A two-year deal has been agreed between the club and the player and he will soon be signing his new contract with the Serie A giants.



Napoli are expected to make the announcement before they travel to Barcelona later this month for the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.





The attacker’s future seems to be settled for now and he is now expected to remain at Napoli beyond the summer.

