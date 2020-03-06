Connor Goldson Has Stood Up To Challenge – Steven Gerrard Backs Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is backing centre-back Connor Goldson following his error-prone display against Hamilton Academical and believes the defender has always stood up to the challenge at the club.



The Glasgow outfit suffered their third Scottish Premiership defeat since the winter break at the hands of Hamilton at Ibrox on Wednesday.













It was an error from Gerrard's first-choice centre-back Goldson, who was caught on the ball, that saw David Mayo score in the 56th minute of the game and give Accies the victory.



The 27-year-old defender has been subject to heavy criticism following the game, but Gerrard has come to the support of the Englishman, revealing that the player apologised to his team-mates and held his hands up for his mistake.





The Liverpool great went on to heap praise on Goldson for standing up to each challenge since joining Rangers and believes him owning up to his mistakes shows his character.







Gerrard also insisted that no one is more disappointed than him at the moment, taking responsibility for Rangers' slump, and has vowed to do everything to turn things around.



"Connor apologised to his team-mates after the match and that shows me someone who is honest enough to admit their mistakes", Gerrard told a press conference.





"He has stood up to the challenge since coming here and he held his hands up after making a mistake.



"I take responsibility for the result and I hear the fans. Nobody is hurting more than me and we will do everything we can to make this better. It is now all about action rather than words."



Rangers visit Ross County in the league on Sunday and will be looking to win their first game in three games, having suffered defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup and Accies in the league.

