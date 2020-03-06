Former Leeds Star Tells Kalvin Phillips To Keep Huddersfield Loan Attacker Quiet

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has urged Whites star Kalvin Phillips to keep Huddersfield Town midfielder and Arsenal loanee Emile Smith Rowe quiet on Saturday.



Marcelo Bielsa's side are set to host Yorkshire rivals and relegation battlers Huddersfield in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.













Ex-Whites star Parker, who is expecting a tough challenge from Danny Cowley's Terriers, is anticipating a good midfield battle between Leeds' Phillips and the visitors' Smith Rowe.



The 32-year-old has pointed out how the Arsenal loanee is highly regarded and spoken about in the football world and lauded the teenager's direct style of play.





However, Parker is confident in Phillips's abilities, hailing him as the best defensive midfielder in the country, and has urged the 24-year-old to keep Smith Rowe at bay on Saturday.







"The guy Smith Rowe, number 32 playing that number 10 position, there's a lot of bright prospects about him, a lot of people speak well about him in the game", Parker said on LUTV.



"He is direct, he likes to run at people. So, that will be a key battle with him and Kalvin.





"Kalvin, the best player in the Championship, best player in that position probably in England, in my opinion.



"So, it will be a good battle. Keep him quiet."



Smith Rowe, who joined Huddersfield on loan from Arsenal in January, has scored one goal and provided three assists from his nine Championship appearances so far this term.

