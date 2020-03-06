XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/03/2020 - 17:55 GMT

He’s Available – Huddersfield Boss Delighted With Boost For Leeds United Game

 




Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is delighted to have Liverpool loanee Kamil Grabara back from injury and available for this weekend's trip to Leeds United.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was forced off the pitch after suffering a head injury in the final minutes of the Yorkshire outfit's 2-1 win over Hull City in the Championship towards the end of January.  


 



Having suffered concussion and bleeding on the brain, the Liverpool youngster was sidelined for a month, but recently returned to action by featuring for Huddersfield's reserve side.

With Grabara now in contention for team selection, Terriers manager Cowley has expressed his delight at the return of the goalkeeper, who he expects to fight to earn his number one spot back.
 


Kamil Grabara is available for selection which gives us some competition in the goalkeeping department", Cowley told a press conference, ahead of Huddersfield's game at Leeds on Saturday.



He played really well against a strong Blackpool side [for development team]. It’s really good to have him back."

Meanwhile, Cowley believes his Huddersfield side go into the game at Elland Road as the underdogs, which he feels is good.
 


I think we go into this game as underdogs, that’s never a bad thing in a derby", the former Lincoln City boss said.

We’re excited for the game, we’re looking forward to the intensity and the atmosphere.

We know we’ve had two good performances last week, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.

Grabara made 28 Championship appearances for Huddersfield before suffering the injury at Hull in January.
 