I Didn’t See This Slump Coming, Former Sheffield Wednesday Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sheffield Wednesday star David Prutton has revealed that he did not see the slump for the Owls coming and being as drastic as it has been.



Following their 2-0 win against Leeds United early in January, Garry Monk's team climbed up to sixth spot in the Championship standings and were in contention for a place in the playoffs at the end of the season.













However, the Owls soon saw their form collapse and have won just two of their last 12 league games, a record which is only less worse than Hull City in the whole division.



Prutton on his part insists that the slump Sheffield Wednesday have witnessed has been shocking and unexpected, while he also commented on Hull's implosion.





"I probably didn't see Sheffield Wednesday's slump coming and being as drastic as it has", Prutton wrote in his column for Sky Sports.







Prutton also added: "It is Hull City that have caught me most by surprise in this table.



"I think how they've been playing since the turn of the year, with the players who have left and the horrendous injury list, and that has to come into it."





Hull opted to sell two key players in the January transfer window and are now paying the price, with just eight points picked up from their last 12 Championship fixtures.



At Sheffield Wednesday, boss Garry Monk is now coming under big pressure with a number of Owls fans having lost faith in the former Leeds United head coach.

