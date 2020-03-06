I Know A Lot About Danny Cowley – Former Leeds Star On Huddersfield Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has warned the Whites against the threats of Huddersfield Town and is certain that Terriers boss Danny Cowley will leave no stone unturned at Elland Road.



Elland Road will host the Yorkshire derby between Championship promotion contenders Leeds and relegation battlers Huddersfield on Saturday.













Marcelo Bielsa's men came out victorious when the two sides locked horns at Huddersfield's John Smith Stadium earlier this term, but ex-Whites defender Parker has refused to underestimate the visitors.



Aware of Terriers boss Cowley's qualities, the 32-year-old believes they have got the players to step up for them even if star man Karlan Grant is kept at bay, which he feels makes them dangerous.





Warning Leeds against the threats of Huddersfield and Cowley, Parker has insisted that the former Lincoln City boss will leave no stone unturned at Elland Road on Saturday.







"He [Grant] is their go-to guy and so 16 goals, keep an eye on him, but it is one of those things, you keep him quiet, there are other players now for Huddersfield stepping up, that's why they are dangerous", Parker said on LUTV.



"That's where Cowley has come in. I know a lot about Cowley. Players, I know who have played under him at Lincoln, used to say he used to spend 45 minutes practising kick-off routines.





"So, they don't leave any stone unturned and they won't do for this game."



Huddersfield are currently placed 17th in the table and just four points above the relegation zone, but they head into the game on the back of a thumping 4-0 win against Charlton Athletic.

