X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

06/03/2020 - 21:27 GMT

I’m Craving It – Rangers Teenager Wants More

 




Rangers youngster Dapo Mebude is craving for more playing time with the Gers first-team, having made his dream senior debut last season.

Having made strides forward and risen through the ranks of Rangers' youth sides, the London-born striker is considered to be one of the hottest prospects at the club.  


 



As a reward for his development in the Gers' development squad, Mebude was given his first-team debut against Kilmarnock in the league last season.

However, the 18-year-old centre-forward is yet to follow up his debut, which he has termed the best day in his career, with another senior appearance.
 


Having got a taste of first-team action, Mebude is craving more of it and is pushing to be around Steven Gerrard's Rangers squad as much as possible.



"That was honestly the best day that I could have dreamt of", Mebude told Rangers TV.

"It just makes me want to crave more of it, I just want to keep pushing every day to try and get more of that.
 


"I think everybody is like that, if you get that taste, you want to keep pushing, keep going and try and succeed and push around them more or so.

"Yes so, main goal is to get around there."

While Mebude has not made a senior appearance this term, he was part of the Rangers squad that travelled to Dubai for a winter training camp.


 