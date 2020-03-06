XRegister
26 October 2019

06/03/2020 - 09:48 GMT

I’ve Seen Loads of Players Sulk – Former Leeds United Star Impressed With Whites’ Spirit

 




Ben Parker has admitted he has seen players out of squads sulk and is impressed with how that has not happened at Leeds United.

Leeds have won their last four league games and are unbeaten in five matches in the Championship, which has provided them with a real boost in their race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.  


 



The Whites have a five-point lead over teams outside the top two and with ten games left in the season, they are one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion.

Parker believes the strength of the Leeds squad has come to the fore in recent weeks and the squad players have played a key role in their recent run of form.
 


He also stressed that there is a real spirit inside the squad and despite some of the players not getting an opportunity in the starting eleven, they have not let the team down when needed.



The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “We are in a real strong position, in terms of the squad as well.

“Look at the Middlesbrough game, we missed Kalvin [Phillips] but then [Gaetano] Berardi stepped in and did really well and kept a clean sheet.
 


“For the Hull game, Tyler Roberts comes off the bench and gets two goals and that’s what you need, you need a squad to get promoted.

“It’s kind of difficult if you are not in the first eleven, I have seen loads of times where players sulk.

“But no one sulks at the moment, everyone’s in a good spirit in the training ground and when they are given a chance, you have got to take it.”

Leeds will look to keep their winning run going when they host Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday in a Yorkshire derby.
 