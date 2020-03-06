XRegister
06/03/2020 - 17:04 GMT

James Tavernier Still Best Option For Rangers, Former Gers Star Insists

 




Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel believes that James Tavernier is still the best option for the Gers at right-back, despite his error-prone displays.

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay in defence for the Gers this season, featuring in 24 of his side's 28 league games and scoring three goals.  


 



Some Rangers fans want to see Tavernier dropped after he put in a poor series of displays, failing to help the Gers arrest their slump.

But Dalziel agrees with Steven Gerrard and his team selection, insisting that if he was given the chance to pick the team he would definitely have Tavernier as his number one choice for the right-back position.
 


"If I was picking my team, Tavernier would be at right-back for me. I don't see any better option", Dalziel said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard, when asked about dropping the defender.



"I'm not going with [Jon] Flanagan, [Matt] Polster and all these people.

"I think Tavernier is the best option."
 


Tavernier admitted before Rangers' shock home defeat against strugglers Hamilton Academical that the Gers are crumbling under the pressure domestically, something which the club's fans did not take kindly to him stating in public.
 