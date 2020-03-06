James Tavernier’s Comments Should Never Have Gone To Print – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel is not happy with Gers skipper James Tavernier's programme notes for the Hamilton Academical game and believes it would not have gone out under different managers.



The Scottish Premiership title is heading out of the Light Blues' reach, with Steven Gerrard's side now 13 points behind table-toppers Celtic.













Rangers have been on a poor run of form in the league since the turn of the year, losing three and drawing two of their nine games, and not many fans were happy when their own skipper admitted that the Gers are not coping well, including ex-striker Dalziel.



Ahead of the Gers' match against Hamilton Academical, which they went on to lose, Tavernier wrote in his programme notes that the team are not good enough to deal with the pressure that opponents put on them.





Infuriated by the notes, Dalziel has lashed out at Tavernier for writing it for the public to read and leaving the team open, and went on to insist that the notes would not have been published under the management of any other manager, but made clear that he is not blaming Gerrard.







"I was surprised that that [Tavernier’s programme notes] got out", Dalziel said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard.



"I know that's his thoughts, but you sit there and people have got to look at that before they put that to print.





"It would never have gone to print under different managers, and I'm not blaming Steven Gerrard for this.



"Rangers' captain at this moment in time should never have put that in the programme; they leave themselves so open.



"You've also got the coaches coming in and going 'we're better suited to Europe'. This is domestic football, this is your bread and butter."



While Rangers have progressed to the round of 16 of the Europa League, they have only won four of their nine league games so far this year.

