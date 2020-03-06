KV Mechelen Talent Plays Down Fulfilling Chelsea Dream For Now

Follow @insidefutbol





KV Mechelen teenager Aster Vranckx has insisted that for the moment he is not considering a big move to a club such as Chelsea despite the Blues being his dream club.



The 17-year-old midfielder has made headlines in Belgium this season and has broken into the first team at Mechelen while putting in some solid performances.













He has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe and the youngster has revealed that playing for Chelsea remains a dream as they are his boyhood club.



The Blues are believed to be keeping tabs on Vranckx, but the youngster is aware that it is not the right time for him to move to a club of Chelsea’s size and stature.





He insisted that his agent has not spoken to him about an offer from a club outside Belgium and Vranckx conceded that he has only played a handful of games at the senior level for the moment.







“I realise that it is not the best choice as a teenager”, the youngster told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.



“You immediately reach a higher level there. My agent has not even once submitted to me a concrete offer from abroad.





“They follow the same philosophy as I do: better develop further here.



“I’ve only played a handful matches in the first team and that’s not much.”



The teenage midfielder has a contract until 2022 with Mechelen and will be looking to kick on with his development at the club sitting sixth in the Belgian top flight.

