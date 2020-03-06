Let’s Produce Display To Be Proud Of – Rangers Star On Ross County Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has stressed the need for the Gers to put in a performance they can be proud of against Ross County this weekend.



The Gers have imploded since coming back from the winter break two points behind Celtic and with a game in hand, and now sit 13 points behind their rivals.













Steven Gerrard's side have managed to win just four of their nine games since the turn of the year and the criticism of the Rangers stars is only growing.



While Rangers now have an away trip to Ross County coming up, midfielder Jack has admitted that the recent results have left them hurting.





However, the 28-year-old has talked up the need for the Light Blues to stick together, get back to work and wants the side to produce a performance they can be proud of against the Staggies.







"Obviously we were hurting with the results but is time for us to knuckle down and get back to work", Jack told a press conference.



"First and foremost we all need to work and get a performance we are proud of.





"It is about how you react and as a group we have to stick together and go get a result at the weekend."



One of Rangers' four league wins this year has come against Ross County and they will be hopeful that the outcome is the same on Sunday.

