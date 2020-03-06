XRegister
26 October 2019

06/03/2020 - 17:17 GMT

Lot’s Changed Since We Last Played Leeds – Huddersfield Boss

 




Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley insists a lot has changed with the Terriers since they last faced off against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Cowley's side are placed 17th in the Championship table, four points above the relegation zone, as they go into their Yorkshire derby against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.  


 



While Huddersfield were only two positions worse off when they lost to the Whites at home in December, the former Lincoln City boss has insisted that a lot has changed at the club since.

The 41-year-old, who took charge of the team in September, pointed out how the Terriers have had a good winter transfer window and worked hard on the training pitch in the last three months.
 


However, Cowley is aware of the threats posed by Leeds, who he believes play fast and furious football which is the best in the league, and wants his side to cause them problems when they have the ball.



Leeds play fast, furious football", Cowley told a press conference.

Their movement is outstanding, it’s the best in the league.
 


They ask an awful lot of questions of you defensively, there’s no doubt about that.

We need to make sure that we match that and that we cause Leeds a problem when we have the ball.

"A lot’s changed since we last played them. We’ve had a successful window, and we’ve had time on the grass to work, develop and build those new partnerships.

Leeds go into the game as overwhelming favourites to secure all three points, but Huddersfield have won on their last two visits to Elland Road.
 