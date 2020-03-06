Napoli Working On Potential Swoop For Jeremie Boga, Chelsea Hold Buy-back Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli have opened talks for Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, who could still return to Chelsea this summer due to the Blues having a buy-back option.



Boga joined Sassuolo from Chelsea in 2018 and his performances this season have piqued the interest of several clubs in Italy.













His future at Sassuolo is under the scanner and Napoli are ready to light the fire in their pursuit of the winger this summer.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have been in conversations with the player’s camp over a potential move to the San Paolo at the end of the season.





Boga has been identified as one of their top targets and a ready-made replacement for Jose Callejon, who is expected to leave in the summer.







The winger is also keen on the move to Napoli and has impressed with what he has heard from the club thus far.



But the key decision on his future will still be made by Chelsea who reserved a buy-back option on him when they sold the player to Sassuolo.





Sassuolo have held talks with Chelsea over the winger’s future, but for the moment it is still not clear what the west London club want to do.

