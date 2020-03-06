Only Word Is Implosion – Rangers Legend On Ibrox Collapse

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes what has happened at Ibrox since the Gers returned from their winter break has been nothing short of an implosion.



Steven Gerrard’s side enjoyed the high of beating Braga and qualifying for the next round of the Europa League last month, but their season on the domestic front has come apart.













They exited the Scottish Cup after losing at Hearts last weekend and the defeat at home to bottom-placed Hamilton at Ibrox on Wednesday night left them 13 points behind league leaders Celtic.



Rangers went into 2020 just two points behind Celtic and with a game in hand as Gerrard licked his lips at the prospect of blowing apart the Bhoys' ten-in-a-row dreams.





McCoist feels the term implosion is accurate for what has happened at Rangers and admits the team look as if their confidence has been shot to pieces.







He said on talkSPORT: “The only word you can use is implosion.



“There has been an implosion.





“The team clearly look completely and utterly bereft of confidence, which I find unbelievable for a team who came back [from the break] with a game in hand and the opportunity to go top of the league.”



Rangers will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Ross County on Sunday, but the pressure is continuing to grow on the Gers.

