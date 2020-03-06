Phil Parkinson’s Made Sunderland Different Beast – Steve Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





Gillingham boss Steve Evans believes that Sunderland have become a different beast under Phil Parkinson, but insists his side will have a real buzz when it comes to playing the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.



Evans' Gillingham have not lost against Sunderland in three meetings this season and have dumped the Black Cats out of the FA Cup.













Gillingham are hoping to push for a playoff spot in League One, but Evans feels they are about to play a very different Sunderland side.



Praising his counterpart Parkinson and his management team, the former Leeds United boss added the Sunderland players are now fitter and have also been good at home.





Evans though has vowed Gillingham will leave everything on the pitch as they look for victory.







"Sunderland are a different beast now", Evans said at a press conference.



"Phil has got them fitter; they are an experienced management team and a fantastic football club. We will firstly respect them but secondly, try to compete and be efficient.





"Sunderland have been incredible at home. Playing against them at the Stadium of Light gives you a real buzz.



"We will take good support; it will be a tough afternoon but we have a nice mixture of experience and youth. We will do our very best."



Both sides will head into the match at the back of losses, with the Black Cats losing their last match against Coventry City, and the Gills losing against AFC Wimbledon.

