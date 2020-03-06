Recent Games Much Better, Keep Fighting – Sheffield Wednesday Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has told Sheffield Wednesday they must keep fighting to be consistent and has hailed his side's performances over the last four games.



The former Leeds United boss has come under big pressure at Hillsborough as a dismal run of form has seen the Owls lose touch with the playoff race in the Championship.













Sheffield Wednesday have lost their last two games, but won and drew in their two prior fixtures, while one of the defeats was at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup.



Monk sees improvement in the performances that Sheffield Wednesday have put in on the pitch in three of their last four games, and is keen for his men to remain consistent this weekend, when they visit Brentford in the Championship.





"Brentford is never an easy place to go, they are a very good side. We’ll have to have the same focus and concentration as we did in midweek", Monk told a press conference.







"We need to keep fighting for that consistency and three of the last four games have been much better.



"But, we need to pick up results at the end of it", he added.





Sheffield Wednesday ran out 2-1 winners over Brentford in the earlier meeting between the two clubs in the Championship this season.



However, they have lost on their last two visits to Griffin Park and are without a win at the ground since 2015.

