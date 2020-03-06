Spirits Are High Ahead of Visit To Leeds United, Huddersfield Attacker Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town striker Fraizer Campbell has insisted that spirits are high within the Terriers' camp ahead of Saturday's meeting with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Elland Road.



After being relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Terriers have failed to get a check on that decline as they are currently placed 17th in the league table with 42 points from 36 games.













Danny Cowley's side had fallen down to 21st following a loss to Swansea City late in February, but have since won two on the bounce and will be on the lookout to extend that run when they visit Leeds on Saturday.



The stakes will be high for both clubs, the Manchester United academy recruit feels, given the expectation level of the fans, and he has promised that spirits are high within the Huddersfield camp.





“Team spirit is very high, and everyone is looking forward to the Leeds game", Campbell said in an interview with his club's official channel.







"It’s a local derby and they’re doing really well so hopefully we can go and put on a real good show and continue our run as well.



“All week it’s all people have been talking about it. No matter where you go, you hear it so I don’t think anyone will need any motivation to get themselves up for the game.





“Everyone’s played in some sort of derby wherever that may be, but it’s extra special for the people of Huddersfield, and the people of Leeds, so they’ll feel that all week and they’ll definitely feel that on Saturday.”



Huddersfield know they will start as big underdogs at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, but the Terriers are also aware they could damage Leeds' promotion bid by causing an upset.

