Steve Bruce Hopeful Newcastle Can Agree New Deal With Teenage Midfielder

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is hopeful that the club can sort out Matty Longstaff’s future amidst interest from Italy and France.



The 19-year-old midfielder is still on his first professional contract and it is set to expire at the end of the current season.













Newcastle are prepared to offer him more money than they would usually pay to a player of his age, but negotiations between the club and his representatives have stalled in recent weeks.



Longstaff is being closely watched by several clubs outside England, with Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan interested in him, while Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille are also tracking him.





His elder brother Sean Longstaff’s talks over a new contract have also stalled, but Bruce is not worried as he still has two years left on his current deal.







But the 19-year-old midfielder’s future at the club remains a concern and Bruce is hopeful that in the coming weeks and months Newcastle will agree on terms of a new deal with the player.



He said in a press conference: "Sean has got something like two years left so there's no big rush in that respect.





“Obviously, Matt we all know what I think of Matty.



“I was the one who gave him his debut. We're hoping we can get something sorted with him.”



Matty broke into the senior squad this season and has made 12 senior appearances for the club.

