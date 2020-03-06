Steven Gerrard Could Have Avenue To Quit In Summer Feels Ex-Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Alan Rough insists Steven Gerrard will not walk away from Rangers now, but may have an opportunity to do so in the summer if the board do not convince him with their plans for next term.



Rangers enjoyed the high of reaching the last 16 of the Europa League last month, but their domestic season has quickly unravelled on all fronts in Scotland.













They bowed out of the Scottish Cup last weekend when they lost at Hearts and fell 13 points adrift of Celtic in the title race after losing to bottom-placed Hamilton at Ibrox on Wednesday night.



Gerrard has talked about his disappointment and the hurt he has felt over the two results, but insisted that he will not be walking away from the Rangers job.





Rough admits if Gerrard does walk away now then his words will be held against him, but believes the Liverpool legend may have an opportunity to quit in the summer.







The former goalkeeper said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “I think he has backed himself into a corner by saying that I don’t walk away and I don’t walk away from anything.



“That is definitely going to be held against him if he does walk away.





“I don’t think it will be during the season, it would be at the end of the season when discussions will be held on how and where they are going to go next year.



“If the board don’t come out with the right answers then he has got an avenue to say well wait a minute, I can’t help you here and I need to move on.”



Gerrard has not won a trophy at Rangers yet and is facing a tough ask in the Europa League with German giants Bayer Leverkusen waiting for them in the last 16.

