26 October 2019

06 August 2019

06/03/2020 - 17:09 GMT

Steven Gerrard Knows – Former Scotland Star Dismisses Walking Away Thoughts

 




Mark Wilson does not think that Steven Gerrard will step down as Rangers manager as he feels sure the Liverpool legend knows just how big a job he has.

Gerrard's Light Blues placed themselves in the driving seat in the Scottish Premiership title race after coming away with a win from Celtic before the winter break.  


 



However, the wheels appear to have come off since the turn of the year, with Rangers losing three and drawing two of their nine league games since then.

With the Gers falling 13 points behind Celtic and bowing out of the Scottish Cup, there has been a lot of talk about Gerrard's future at the club, with some suggesting that he could walk away.
 


However, former Scotland international Wilson does not expect the 39-year-old to do so and has insisted that the Rangers manager knows how big a job he has landed straight away after stepping into management.



The 35-year-old went on to claim that Gerrard would be foolish to step down as the manager of the Gers and feels it may all come down to the club's board wanting him to continue or not.

"I don't think Steven Gerrard [will walk away]", Wilson said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard.
 


"I think Steven Gerrard realises how big this job is he's in.

"You don't get the chance to manage many clubs the size of Rangers right away.

"He'd be foolish to walk away and it's whether the Rangers board think he's got a future there."

Gerrard took charge as the manager of Rangers ahead of last season and while there have been improvements, he has not been able to win silverware in his two years at the club so far.
 