This Is Where I Prefer To Play, Leeds United Star Admits

Leeds United workhorse Mateusz Klich has revealed that he prefers an attacking role, but is always ready to drop deeper if the Whites need him to do so.



Having started every Championship game under the management Marcelo Bielsa, Klich's significance in the Leeds midfield is considered invaluable by many.













Over the last two seasons, that has seen him make a total of 82 league appearances, the Poland international has played as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and attacking midfielder.



However, central midfield is the position Klich prefers playing over any other because, he admits, he likes to be in the middle of everything.





Klich has revealed that he likes to be involved in attacks, but is never hesitant to drop deeper if needed, like when Kalvin Phillips is unavailable.







"Obviously, I enjoy the attacking part more [but] you have to defend as well these days", Klich told LUTV.



"I have played number four, number eight, number ten this season and last season, and I just like to play in midfield and centre-midfield, and to be in the middle of everything.





"[It also] depends on what we need, if Kav got suspended, I have to drop a little bit and I try to do his job the best.



"Obviously, I like to play more forward and more attacking play, but if I have to do some defensive work, I am okay with it. No problem."



Out of his 38 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the majority have seen Klich occupy the central midfield role.

