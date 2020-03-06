This Will Be Key Against Huddersfield – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker is of the view that getting an early goal will be key for the Whites when they face Huddersfield Town this weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa's men will have the opportunity to go one step closer to automatic promotion when they host relegation battling Huddersfield at Elland Road on Saturday.













While the Terriers are only four points above the drop zone, they come into the game on the back of consecutive wins against Bristol City and Charlton Athletic, which will surely have boosted their confidence.



Ex-Leeds star Parker believes Danny Cowley's team have got significant quality, was impressed with their January transfer activity, and expects them to avoid relegation this term.





The 32-year-old is anticipating a tough challenge from Huddersfield on Saturday, but has pointed to their poor form away from home and insists getting an early goal will key for the Whites.







"[It’s all about survival for Huddersfield] massively and they are coming into this game full of confidence", Parker said on LUTV.



"They had two really good wins. Getting the 4-0 win against Charlton, a team in and around them as well, just pushed them a little bit clear of that drop zone.





"I don't think they will get relegated, I think there are three worse teams than them at the moment.



"But, it just illustrates they have got the quality, they have had a good January transfer window, they brought in players – experienced, a couple of young lads as well with a bit of quality, bright futures.



"But this is their [form] away from home, [31] goals against, you can get at them massively, moving around, and like we did against Hull, early goal, that will be key on Saturday."



Leeds will be looking to extend their winning run to five games in a row against the Terriers and if West Brom drop points at Swansea City, they could go top of the table this weekend.

