Tight Defence Is Helping Us Admits Sunderland Shot-stopper

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin believes that his side's impressive defensive record of late has given them a good platform to build on.



The Black Cats have conceded just four goals in their last nine League One games, with Phil Parkinson's tightening up his side's defensive operation at a crucial point in the season.













Shot-stopper McLaughlin, who is benefiting from the tight defence, believes that everyone in the Sunderland side knows their job and is pulling in the same direction.



“Everybody is pulling in the same direction now and we know what we need to do”, McLaughlin told his club's official site.





“We are going into games knowing what we need to do and defensively we have conceded very few goals.







“That has given us the platform to build and at the other end of the pitch some of our first-half performances have allowed us to blow teams away."



McLaughlin also took the time to speak about the need for his team to put in Sunderland-like perforamnces under their manager and try to strangle their opponents towards the very beginning of a game.





“It’s important we put in those ‘Sunderland performances’ now under the new manager and make sure we are very energetic and strangle teams in the early part of the games."



Sunderland saw their improved form ended at Coventry City last weekend and will be desperate to return to winning ways when Gillingham provide the opposition on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.

