XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



06/03/2020 - 22:34 GMT

Tight Defence Is Helping Us Admits Sunderland Shot-stopper

 




Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin believes that his side's impressive defensive record of late has given them a good platform to build on.

The Black Cats have conceded just four goals in their last nine League One games, with Phil Parkinson's tightening up his side's defensive operation at a crucial point in the season.   


 



Shot-stopper McLaughlin, who is benefiting from the tight defence, believes that everyone in the Sunderland side knows their job and is pulling in the same direction.

“Everybody is pulling in the same direction now and we know what we need to do”, McLaughlin told his club's official site.
 


“We are going into games knowing what we need to do and defensively we have conceded very few goals.



“That has given us the platform to build and at the other end of the pitch some of our first-half performances have allowed us to blow teams away."

McLaughlin also took the time to speak about the need for his team to put in Sunderland-like perforamnces under their manager and try to strangle their opponents towards the very beginning of a game.
 


“It’s important we put in those ‘Sunderland performances’ now under the new manager and make sure we are very energetic and strangle teams in the early part of the games."

Sunderland saw their improved form ended at Coventry City last weekend and will be desperate to return to winning ways when Gillingham provide the opposition on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.
 