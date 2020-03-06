We Need To Help Him – Garry Monk Keen For Youngster To Keep Progressing

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk believes that youngster Alex Hunt has a big future ahead of him and is of the view the Owls must help him to realise his potential.



Monk introduced the 19-year-old off the bench at Hillsborough on Wednesday night as Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the FA Cup fifth round 1-0 by Manchester City.













The Wednesday boss feels that getting first team minutes under his belt will help Hunt, who is a player he rates highly.



Monk is of the view that Hunt has lots of potential and stressed the importance of Sheffield Wednesday making sure he fulfils it going forward.





"I've said all along about Alex, he's got a big future", Monk told his club's official site.







"He's got a lot to learn and a long way to go but he's the type of lad I feel can go a long way, we just need to help him.



"Being with the first team and getting minutes when he can, is going to help that progression."





Hunt has progressed through the youth set-up at Sheffield Wednesday, having joined the club's academy system at the age of just seven, and will be hoping to be handed further chances to impress by Monk this season.



He has featured for Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup against Sunderland.

