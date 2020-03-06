What Dean Henderson Can Do Is Insane – Sheffield United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United star Sander Berge has insisted that he is not shocked that Dean Henderson is being talked about as the future Manchester United and England number one.



The 22-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United since 2018 and his reputation has only grown during his time at Bramall Lane.













He won the club’s player of the year award in the season they were promoted and he has further enhanced his standing in the game with his performances in the Premier League this term.



Berge conceded that it is hard to believe how Henderson is as a goalkeeper and thinks he is almost a one-man defence for Sheffield United at times.





He feels to understand this true quality, he needs to be wartched at close quarters, in training, to see how he pulls off astounding saves.







Berge told Norwegian daily VG: “He is totally insane.



“I have never seen such a good 'keeper. One thing is fighting, but he is almost a defence all alone at times and you feel so very secure with him.





“But people need to watch him in training. It is completely crazy. He saves balls from a metre.



“Sometimes I am rendered speechless by how good he is. It is like having two 'keepers in goal with him.”



With David de Gea’s form under the scanner, there is talk Manchester United could draft Henderson into their squad next season as a true a competitor for the Spaniard’s place in the team.



There have also been calls for Gareth Southgate to make him the England number one in light of Jordan Pickford’s inconsistencies.



The Sheffield United midfielder is not shocked by all the talk and stressed that he is already the best English goalkeeper at the moment.



Asked if he is surprised at all that Henderson is being touted as the next England and Manchester United number one, he said: “I am not all surprised that this is being talked about.



“From what I have seen I certainly think he is the England number one.”

