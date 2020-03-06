Win At Derby Could Boost Man Utd’s Confidence Away From Home – Steve Nicol

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted that Manchester United’s win over Derby County on Thursday night was important for their confidence as their form this season away from home has been poor.



Manchester United scored a comfortable 3-0 win over Derby at Pride Park and booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Norwich City.













The importance of the win has been played down to the status of the Championship outfit, but Nicol believes it should not be held lightly as it was important for the confidence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.



He stressed that Manchester United have been poor away from home this season and they have lost games on the road, which they were expected to win.





Nicol believes the win at Pride Park was important as it will make the players feel that they can do the job away from home despite their form.







The former Red said on ESPN FC: “I would suggest that you can say it’s only Derby County, but Manchester United's away from home has been really poor.



“I am now thinking United as a team at home can give anybody a game, but when they go away from home against teams who they should beat, they have struggled.





“The fact that this was comfortable, and I know Ole said that there were a couple of moments he wasn’t happy, but I thought this was a comfortable victory.



“And listen United, if nothing else, have to start going away from home and I actually feel as though they can win and get results.”



Manchester United are on a run of nine games unbeaten and will host local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

