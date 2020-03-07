Been Signs These Two Don’t Get On – Andy Gray On Jose Mourinho And Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray feels the writing has been on the wall for some time that Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele do not see eye to eye.



The Tottenham boss brought Ndombele off at half time in his side's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday evening and was critical of him after the Premier League match.













Mourinho insisted that Ndombele needs to start giving the side more, with the Portuguese tactician unhappy with the performances of a player the club splashed the cash to sign from French giants Lyon last summer.



Former top flight striker Gray is unsurprised at Mourinho's comments as he believes that the manager and Ndombele have shown signs of not being on the same page on a number of occasions this season.





Reflecting on Mourinho's post match comments, Gray said on beIN SPORTS: "I think there's already been signs that these two don't get on.







"I think they have already had one or two little spats, he's hooked him a couple of times in big games when he's not been happy early.



"And I think Ndombele did not think he was fit one day and Jose did; and I think that's always been against him."





Ndombele, 23, cost Tottenham an initial £55m to sign from Lyon.



Tottenham have a crunch Champions League game away in Germany at RB Leipzig on Tuesday night and it remains to be seen if Mourinho will look to involve Ndombele after his performance at Turf Moor.



Spurs' next Premier League game comes at home against Mourinho's former club Manchester United next Sunday.

