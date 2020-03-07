XRegister
26 October 2019

07/03/2020 - 19:46 GMT

David Moyes Set West Ham Up Perfectly At Arsenal – Former Hammer

 




Former West Ham United defender Matthew Upson thinks David Moyes set the Hammers up superbly at the Emirates Stadium despite his side slipping to a 1-0 defeat. 

West Ham gave a good account of themselves against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side and enjoyed the better chances to score in the Premier League game. 


 



Arsenal dominated possession, but West Ham enjoyed more shots on goal and more on target, with Jarrod Bowen grazing the post and Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio having efforts saved by Bernd Leno.

The Gunners eventually made the breakthrough when substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored in the 78th minute and it was enough to secure three points for the home side.
 


Upson thinks the defeat is a harsh lesson for West Ham to learn and praised the way that Moyes set them up in the game.



"This is a harsh lesson for West Ham. You have to say they have not deserved to lose this afternoon", Upson said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"Their away performance has been set up brilliantly by David Moyes.
 


"They have just conceded that one goal and created enough chances themselves.

"They will look back at the game and think they should have scored an away goal."

West Ham remain only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, with Watford and Bournemouth both having a worse record than the Hammers.
 