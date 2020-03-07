Garry Monk Has Given Us All Fair Chance – Sheffield Wednesday Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan feels no Owls player can complain about not being given a fair crack of the whip by Garry Monk.



The Owls' woes deepened on Saturday when they were torn apart by Brentford at Griffin Park and sent packing back north on the end of a 5-0 beating.













Monk's side were 3-0 down at half time, something which led to him making two changes before the second half started, while he then used his third and final substitute in the 65th minute.



Brentford scored another two times to complete a resounding 5-0 win and the pressure is growing on Monk.





Bannan believes that Monk has given all the players at the club a fair crack of the whip to make their mark and admits at present the players are not doing their job.







"Nobody in that changing room can look themselves in the mirror tonight, we didn’t show up today and that’s what will happen in this league if you don’t", the midfielder was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



"The gaffer has been more than fair with people, he’s given everyone a chance. Everyone in the changing room can hold their hands up and say they’ve had a chance.





"Our job as players is to go out and win games for this club and we’re not doing it at the minute."



Sheffield Wednesday now sit in 15th place in the Championship table and boast a nine point advantage over the bottom three.



Next up for Monk's men is a visit from promotion chasing Nottingham Forest.

