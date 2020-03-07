Gives Great Advice – Rangers Starlet Sees Managerial Traits In Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Robbie Fraser has picked out team-mate Chris McKee as a possible future manager.



Midfielder Fraser plays alongside attacker McKee in the youth ranks at Rangers and, despite his team-mate being just 17 years old, has already spotted managerial traits in him.













Fraser revealed that McKee speaks to the team in a managerial way and is also able to offer superb advice to his team-mates.



As such the Rangers youngster sees managerial traits in his team-mate and feels of all those he plays with, McKee is the most likely to make the transition to the dugout.





"Chris McKee [would be the best future manager]", he told Rangers TV.







"He gives great advice, speaks well to the team and that."



Just 17 years old, McKee will hope to enjoy a long and successful playing career, starting with breaking through into Rangers' senior side, before he thinks about management.





A Northern Ireland Under-17 international, the attacker turned out for Rangers this season in the UEFA Youth League, featuring against Swiss outfit Young Boys.

