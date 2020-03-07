Good Spine – Carlo Ancelotti Pleased With Everton Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti feels he has a good spine at Everton, but admits there is work to do to make the Toffees one of the country's top teams.



The experienced Italian tactician took charge at Everton in December and has transformed the club's fortunes, with the Toffees now looking to qualify for Europe through their Premier League position.













Ancelotti feels he has a good spine at Everton, with a mix of experienced heads and young and up and coming talents to call upon.



The Everton boss admits there is work to do, but he is confident about his ability to make the club one of the top teams in the league soon.





“We are not a top team yet, the spine of the team is good and we have a mix of young and experienced players”, Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Everton's official site.







“We can improve.



“We want to be at the top, it is our aim to be at the top as soon as possible."





Ancelotti is expected to be backed in the transfer market in the summer as he looks to further reshape the squad, but the Italian is not overlooking the importance of developing youngsters.



“It is important to have young players with quality, you can build a good future with them.



“The fact they are English is important for the club.



“They know the atmosphere here.



“But they are players with a lot of qualities and with them, we can have a good future with this club.”



Ancelotti takes his Everton side to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon to lock horns with Frank Lampard's Chelsea outfit.

